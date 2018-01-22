The Coquihalla Highway has now reopened one lane northbound.

A rock slide 3.5 kilometres south of Merritt shut down the highway last night. Southbound lanes were reopened just after 5 a.m. this morning.

Drivers should expect minor delays due to anticipated traffic volume on the highway.

OPEN - #BCHwy5 northbound reduced to single lane passage 3.5km south of #MerrittBC due to rockslide. Details here: https://t.co/j7vWeNgaGz — @DriveBC_C

Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for the Coquihalla between Hope and Merritt. Between five and 10 centimetres of snow is expected this morning, with a 40-per-cent chance of flurries in the evening.

Drivers can check DriveBC for the latest driving conditions.