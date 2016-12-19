Competitors will be going hand-gesture to hand-gesture this weekend at the annual rock-paper-scissors tournament in Prince Rupert, B.C.

"You never know what's going to happen up on this stage," said organizer Judd Rowse who owns Cowpuccinos, the venue where the event takes place.

The two-hour tournament grew from humble origins 13 years ago.

"I just wanted to do something fun … There were four or five of us sitting around and we just had a really good time competing against each other and drinking a bit of whisky on a cold winter night," Rowse said.

Now, participants crowd the coffee house dressed in costumes vying for eclectic prizes like a can of beans or a pair of scissors.

"[Actually] one time there was a flight to Las Vegas for the World [Rock Paper Scissors Championships]," he said.

"I think the winners just went to Vegas," he added, laughing. "I don't know if they represented Rupert in any manner."

A game of strategy

Most people probably remember playing rock-paper-scissors on the school playground, but the game has increasingly been played in formal tournaments.

Some enthusiasts even say there's a strategy involved in winning what most consider a game of chance.

Rock, paper, scissors tournaments are a popular phenomenon, like these competitors at the 2006 World Rock Paper Scissors Championships in Toronto. (PJ Rhymeswithsausage/Flickr)

For example, the World Rock Paper Scissors Society — which set the rules for international play — suggests subtly manipulating your opponent and outlines tips to recognize predictable moves.

There might be some credence to this notion, as the Prince Rupert competition has two two-time winners in its history.

"I don't really know what they do. It's actually pretty amazing," Rowse said.

"They just seem to know how to read everybody ... They've got some higher powers going on when they enter Cowpuccinos."

The competition takes place Saturday at 9 p.m. PT.

With files from Daybreak North

