Robson Square has been a failure, Vancouver councillor says

A Vancouver city councillor says Robson Square has been a failure since it was closed to traffic nearly two years ago and it's time to reopen it for cyclists and buses.

The NPA's Melissa Degenova says the square hasn't lived up to the family-friendly, vibrant gathering place that it was originally billed as.

"That's not what I've seen," Degenova said.

"I'm very concerned that there are a few groups of people that come out time and time again, including cannabis vendors, and they create an atmosphere that is not family friendly."

Degenova says she's also heard complaints from seniors who say they were inconvenienced when bus routes were moved off Robson Street.

She wants to see plaza reopened to traffic within 60 days.

Untapped potential

But others say the block should be kept traffic free.

Local musician Sam Chimes says the square is one of his favourite places to places to play in the city.

On a sunny Monday afternoon, Chimes had a good-sized lunchtime crowd gathered around him on the plaza as he played the keyboard.

Musician Sam Chimes says Robson Square is one of his favourite places to play for a crowd. (Jesse Johnston/CBC)

"It's picturesque and a lot of people go by here, especially around lunchtime and dinnertime," said Chimes, who frequently performs at Robson Square.

"I really like the visuals of it. I actually want to shoot a video here at some point."

Paola Qualizza with the Vancouver Public Square Network says the block is in the middle of a design process that should inject some life into the area in the near future.

Paola Qualizza with the Vancouver Public Square Network is opposed to reopening Robson Square to buses and cyclists. (Jesse Johnston/CBC)

"They're going to define the ends of this block better to create more of a hangout space, add more seating and add more programming," she said.

"The consequence of having buses move through here is that it's no longer a plaza and it cannot functionally perform as a cohesive public space or as a plaza if there are motorized vehicles through it."

Degenova says she's open to Robson Square occasionally being closed for a day or two at a time for future events.