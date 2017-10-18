The weather took a toll on afternoon commutes in the Lower Mainland with flooded streets serving as obstacles in several communities.

A storm is rolling through much of B.C. causing Environment Canada to issue numerous weather warnings.

Cars and trucks navigate a flooded stretch of Hastings Street near McLean Drive on Wednesday afternoon. (Clare Hennig/CBC)

It advised that Metro Vancouver, the North Shore and the Fraser Valley may experience heavy downpours that may cause localized flooding.

It has also issued a snowfall warning for the Whistler area, along with the Columbia and Shuswap regions. The Trans Canada Highway between Eagle Pass and Rogers Pass may receive up to 15 centimetres of snow.

The B.C. River Forecast Centre is issuing streamflow advisories for much of the province due to the weather.

The District of North Vancouver Fire Department said it had to perform a swift water rescue on the Capilano River Wednesday evening after four people out fishing got trapped by rushing water around 6:30 p.m. PT.

Duty Chief Walt Warner said firefighters hoisted the four up to the Highway 1 bridge deck over the river. All were in good condition.

"They're giving us the thumbs up," he said. "They're not hypothermic or cold in any way. They had their proper fishing gear on, just were unable to get off the rocks."

Numerous disruptions

The Resort Municipality of Whistler announced a brief closure of the Sea-to-Sky Highway Wednesday afternoon and is now warning drivers of slow traffic.

The City of Vancouver's 311 service reported high call volume because of the storm and the District of North Vancouver reported flooding so severe it caused the closure of at least one field.

William Griffin field is now closed for all practices and games today. I think the video says it all. We will continue to monitor it. 🌧🌧 pic.twitter.com/stXkoD6okh — @DNVFields

On Tuesday as many as 120,000 people were without power after a storm swept through the province, felling trees and damaging electrical infrastructure.

At approximately 6:30 p.m. PT Wednesday, BC Hydro reported about 10,000 customers were without power, although it is unclear how many of those outages were due to the weather.

A car rolls — or swims — down Still Creek Drive in Burnaby, one of numerous routes in Metro Vancouver hit by flooding Wednesday. (Allie Davison/Facebook)

Harbour Air cancelled several flights over the course of the day, including flights to Victoria, Nanaimo and Comox.

BC Ferries reported some slight delays on some routes, including some delays caused by terminal power outages.

DriveBC reported pooling water on many routes across the southern half of B.C.