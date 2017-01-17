A police incident that caused several road closures in Surrey, B.C. Tuesday evening has come to a peaceful conclusion.

RCMP were called to the scene in the 10000 block of 121 Street at 2:15 p.m. following reports of a distraught man holed up in a residence, according to a statement.

Cpl. Scotty Schumann said there was no danger to the public, but roads had to be closed as police dealt with the situation. Commuters were asked to avoid the area.

The closures included:

100a Avenue between 120a Street and 121a Street.

121 Street between 101 Avenue and the 10000 block of 121 Street.

The roads reopened just before 7 p.m.