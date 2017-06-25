Road closures will be in effect in Vancouver Sunday morning as thousands of runners participate in the Scotiabank Vancouver Half Marathon.

The event, which also includes a 5-kilometre course, is expected to draw more than 6,500 racers.

The 21-kilometre race kicks off at the East Mall at the University of British Columbia and winds past Spanish Banks and Jericho Beach. It ends with runners coming over the Burrard Street bridge and across the finish line in Stanley Park.

Join the fun & celebrate your race! Lots of refreshments, entertainment & awards at our post-race party #ScotiaHalf https://t.co/fkRd6qn6p1 pic.twitter.com/6uXi5qgFbL — @RunCRSWest

The shorter course begins in the West End and loops around the seawall and Lost Lagoon.

Road closures will be in effect for the following areas:

UBC — Marine Drive (7:15 a.m. - 9 a.m.)

(7:15 a.m. - 9 a.m.) Spanish Banks — Marine Drive (7:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.)

(7:30 a.m. - 9:30 a.m.) Point Grey Road — Cornwwall Avenue and Kits Point (8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.)

(8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.) Beach Avenue — Denman into Stanley Park (6:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.)

(6:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.) Stanley Park Drive at The Fish House (5:00 a.m. - Noon)

(5:00 a.m. - Noon) Burrard Bridge — No southbound traffic, northbound one lane only (7:30 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.)

Officials recommend that drivers avoid the Burrard Street bridge altogether, opting for the Granville Street or Cambie Street spans instead. Police say cyclists and pedestrians can still use the bridge and officers will be on hand to direct that traffic.

The race coincides with Vancouver's first heat wave of the summer, with temperatures expected to hit 29 degrees Celsius in the city.

Runners are advised to adjust their goals accordingly, cutting warmups short and shooting for a slower finish time.