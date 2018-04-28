Swelling rivers force road closures, plague B.C. Interior with washouts

Flooding continues to plague B.C.'s central Interior as temperatures warm and high snowpacks begin to melt, causing rivers and streams to rise, overflow and washout roads.

Flood waters have closed several highways, with one of the worst hit places being near Cache Creek, where the local fire chief died last year after being swept away by flood waters.

Clayton Cassidy, 59, was swept away by flood waters at the height of flooding season last May.

Dave Campbell with the River Forecast Centre says flooding could be even worse in the area this year.

He says computer modelling shows that the Bonaparte River could be on track for a once-in-20-years type of flooding event by the middle of next week.

Lisa Balouch is the manager of the Sunset Motel in Cache Creek. She can see the swelling water from her front window.

Yesterday she said her husband looked out and saw the water breach the banks of the Bonaparte River.

"He looked out and said 'Up! There it goes,' and it was pouring out pretty good," she said.

Road closures due to washouts

Highway 1 is closed in both directions at Spences bridge due to a washout in Cache Creek.

Highway 1 is also closed six kilometres west of Savona, B.C. at Deadman Vidette Road.

Highway 8 is closed in both directions 24 kilometres west of Merritt due to a washout.

Highway 97 is closed in both directions at the junctions with Highway 99 and Highway 1.

Dave Campbell of B.C. River's Forecast Centre warns that the flooding season is only beginning.

"We still have a couple of months left of this," he said.

Campbell said the places at the highest risk are near smaller mid-elevation rivers and streams, especially near Williams Lake, Quesnel, Cache Creek and Merritt.

There are also vulnerable areas in the Okanagan.

But he warned that does not make other parts of B.C. safe.

"The critical period might be the next week or so," he told CBC.

A hot temperature streak that melts snow too fast, could spell trouble, he added.