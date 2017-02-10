After a night of freezing rain — with hundreds of people trapped in their cars — the Coquihalla (Highway 5) remains closed in both directions from Hope to Merritt.

Drive BC says the estimated time of opening southbound from Merritt is 10 a.m. PT on Friday, with an update at 8 a.m. PT.

Highway closures

As of 7:30 a.m. PT, here's the status of each major highway:

Highway is 5 closed in both directions from Hope to Merritt. Estimated time of opening is 10 a.m.

Highway 3 is closed in both directions from Fernie to the Highway 93 junction. It's also shut down from Sparwood to the B.C.-Alberta border due to freezing rain, and is estimated to reopen at 9:30 a.m. MT.

Highway 1 is closed from Yale to the Highway 12 junction at Lytton because of a high avalanche hazard. There is no estimated time of it reopening. A further update is expected at 8 a.m. PT on Friday.

Highway 1 is also closed through Glacier National Park for avalanche control.

Highway 99 was open for much of the Thursday, but is now closed in both directions west of Lillooet because of an avalanche hazard. No update time has been provided.

The Coquihalla is open between Merritt and Kamloops, but travel is not recommended unless absolutely necessary.

With cross-state routes in Washington state also closed, anyone attempting to reach the Interior of B.C. from the Lower Mainland, or vice-versa, will have to do so by plane.

Stranded in truck

One couple was stranded in their truck on the Coquihalla highway near Coldwater, about 30 kilometres south of Merritt.

"We're prepared. We've got winter tires, we've got chains, lots of food... but you don't anticipate this to happen," Cassidy Carew told CBC News Thursday night.

Sean Buker described the road as a sheet of ice.

"We talked to a couple truck drivers and they said in the 30 years this thing's been open, it's the worst conditions they've ever seen," he said.

The pair said they were trying to get to Sun Peaks for the Family Day long weekend.