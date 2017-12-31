Thousands of people are expected to ring in 2018 at one of Canada's biggest New Year's Eve parties in downtown Vancouver tonight, prompting road closures until the wee hours of the morning.

Concord's New Years Eve Vancouver 2018 begins with a free street party at 7:00 p.m. PT on Canada Place Way. West Cordova Street will be closed at the intersections of Howe Street, Burrard Street, and Thurlow Street on Dec. 31 to accommodate the celebrations.

Ring in 2018 at @Concord_Pacific's New Year's Eve Vancouver - the largest NYE party in Canada!#concordsnyevan #NYEVancouver #nyevan #myvancouver #VeryVancouver pic.twitter.com/Zs5gbnHJpW — @NYEVancouver

The event features two large outdoor stages, a food truck festival, and two firework displays. Party-goers leery of the cold can also visit the indoor celebration zone at the Vancouver Convention Centre.

Lauren Adamson, with the Vancouver New Year's Eve Celebration Society, suggests people layer up and dress warm — especially for fireworks viewing.

A family-friendly fireworks display is planned for 9:00 p.m., as well as a traditional 12:00 a.m. show for those who make it to midnight.

"It's going to be chilly, so that will keep you awake," said Adamson.

During the midnight fireworks, parking lot access may be restricted at Canada Place, the Fairmont Hotel, and the Pan Pacific Hotel.

All roads are expected to re-open to traffic on Jan. 1 at 3:00 a.m.

The celebration site is easily accessible by public transit. TransLink will provide free transit across Metro Vancouver after 5:00 p.m. on Dec. 31 until 5:00 a.m. on Jan.1.