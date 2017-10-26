A new 40-minute documentary on the Okanagan River commissioned by an international group depicts the watershed as a precious resource that must be carefully managed and protected.

The Okanagan River is a tributary of the Columbia River between southern B.C. and northern Washington.

The documentary, A River Film, was funded by the International Joint Commission, the Washington State Department of Ecology and the Okanagan Basin Water Board.

"The lakes are natural, but they are highly controlled and that's not obvious at first glance," said Kelowna-based director Jiri Bakala.

"At least for me, the first impression was this is beautiful. Everything is pristine and natural, but there is a lot more behind it."

5 competing interests

Bakala said he was tasked with making the educational film to explain the complexities of the water system and its competing interests.

The film identifies five main interests in the Okanagan watershed: flood control, irrigation, fisheries, First Nations interests and recreation.

"The five are often in competition with each other," said Bakala.

A River Film Trailer 2017 from Ascent Films Inc. on Vimeo.

'Not perfect, far from it'

According to Bakala, the watershed is simultaneously monitored by the B.C. provincial government, regional districts, municipalities, First Nations groups and various agencies across the border.

He said generally the Okanagan region is doing well and is held up as an example of good resource management, but "it's not perfect, far from it."

Extreme weather events like this spring's flooding also present a challenge.

"The extreme rain, the late melt ... it just made the situation such that there was nothing that we could really do to completely control it," he said.

Bakala said individuals can help protect the watershed through conservation.

The film is being shared at local screenings in the South Okanagan.

With files from CBC's Daybreak South.