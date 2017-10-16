People are sending messages of compassion over social media after the death of a Vancouver police dog who gained notoriety in 2013 after being slashed in the nabbing of a robbery suspect.

Teak began his service with the VPD in 2007 and turned 12 in March.

In 2013, Teak was helping to subdue a robbery suspect at Fraser Street and Marine Drive when he was slashed so severely he almost died. Despite his injury, the dog continued to hold onto the suspect until he was arrested.

Vancouver police dog slashed1:58

In 2012, Teak was granted a service award by the provincial government for his role in arresting a violent sexual offender.

According to a video about his 2013 induction into the Purina Animal Hall of Fame, which recognizes animals who have saved human lives, Teak was bred in Everett, WA and trained in Vancouver by Constable Derrick Gibson, his partner while he was working.

'True guardian of the night'

"He is, I would say, just the perfect police dog," Gibson said in the video. "And he's also the best partner I've ever had."

After the 2013 injury, Teak was retired from service but remained with Gibson.