The District of Kitimat is considering buying shares in Rio Tinto Alcan in a bid to force the company to install saltwater scrubbers at their aluminum smelter in northwest B.C.

There are fears in the community that SO2 (sulphur dioxide) emissions could have negative health and environmental impacts, although air monitoring stations in Kitimat have indicated SO2 levels do not generally exceed acceptable health standards.

Kitimat Mayor Phil Germuth says he's had little success persuading Rio Tinto or the provincial government to have scrubbers installed at the community's aluminium smelter. (District of Kitimat)

Kitimat Mayor Phil Germuth said there are still two primary concerns: the long-term health impacts of even low-level SO2 emissions and the fear that the existing monitoring stations don't measure SO2 levels in outlying outdoor recreation areas.

"[People] want to go outside," he said of his community of roughly 8,000 people.

Council has directed staff to evaluate the cost of purchasing shares in Rio Tinto in order to voice their concerns directly at investor meetings.

Controversial upgrade

In 2015, Rio Tinto modernized its Kitimat smelter but attracted controversy when the B.C. government gave the company permission to increase SO2 emissions by as much as 56 per cent.

Residents of the community, including Rio Tinto employees, urged the company to install scrubbers, which use saltwater to decrease the amount of SO2 released.

Rio Tinto says its modernization project improved air quality in Kitimat. (Rio Tinto Alcan)

However, the company received permission to reopen without scrubbers, arguing that overall emissions from the plant would be decreasing as a result of the upgrade.

Rio Tinto is also taking part in an environmental effects monitoring program to track the upgrade's effects on human health and the environment, which Germuth said makes it feel like Kitimat is part of a science experiment.

'Why not just fix the problem?'

Germuth said while he'd like Rio Tinto to install the scrubbers of their own accord, ultimately it's up to the province to make the rules.

"They're the ones who are supposed to be protecting the environment and human health," he said.

While the province has announced plans to install an SO2 alert system to let people know whenever emission levels spike, Germuth said they are not addressing the root of the problem.

The local of air quality monitoring stations in Kitimat. The Yacht Club is used for meteorological monitoring only. (Ministry of Environment)

"Really if you put the scrubbers on, none of this would be necessary," he said.

​"Why not just fix the problem to begin with?"

B.C. Environment Minister George Heyman was unavailable for an interview, but in an emailed statement said he "can certainly empathize with those who have concerns about air quality in their community."

"I want to assure everyone that we will restore public confidence in government's ability to protect our water, land and air."

Germuth said he hoped that the new NDP government would reverse the decision of the previous Liberals and require saltwater scrubbers to be installed.

"Clearly, a mistake was made," Germuth said.

With files from George Baker