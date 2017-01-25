Vancouver firefighters quickly extinguished a fire at a vacant house in the Riley Park neighbourhood late Tuesday night.

Some passersby phoned 911 after they saw smoke coming out of the roof of the bungalow on Yukon Street, near West 26th Avenue, around 11:30 p.m. PT.

Assistant Chief Peter Bridge, with Vancouver Fire Rescue Services, said the house is not abandoned, but was under renovation at the time.

Fire crews had to shut off a gas line to the house before crews could enter. (Gian-Paolo Mendoza/CBC)

"At this point, nobody is living here," said Bridge. "I've been told by neighbours that the owners were on site here approximately two to three weeks ago."

Some residents of a laneway house behind the home that caught fire self-evacuated before fire crews arrived on scene. No one was injured.

Bridge said the fire appears to have started in the basement and his crews were able to extinguish it quickly.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. Bridge said it's too early to tell if it is suspicious.