Ridge Meadows RCMP are requesting the public's assistance in finding a local man wanted on a warrant for several firearms-related charges.

Kenneth Lavallee, 47, is described as a Caucasian male, six feet tall, 240 pounds with a muscular build, a shaved head and green eyes.

Police caution that Lavallee is considered armed and dangerous, and advise people not to approach him and call 911.

Calls can also be made anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, or you can leave a tip online at www.solvecrime.ca.