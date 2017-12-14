Ridge Meadows RCMP have issued a public warning after a suspect sexually assaulted two teenage girls who were on their way to school early Thursday morning.

The first assault took place at 7:30 a.m. PT in the area of 210th Street just north of Dewdney Trunk Road in the Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows area. Police say the attacker approached the victim from behind and grabbed her buttocks and immediately left.

A second similar assault took place a short while later, at 7:45 a.m. PT, at at the bus stop on Dewdney Trunk Road near Laity Street.

Both girls were on their way to school, although police say they do not know one another.

Both described a similar suspect.

Police are looking for a white man in his early 20s, approximately 6 feet (183 centimetres) tall with a slim build. He was wearing jeans and a dark hoodie with the hood up.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ridge Meadows RCMP at 604-463-6251.