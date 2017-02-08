Starting today, pregnant women planning to deliver at Ridge Meadows Hospital are being asked to instead go to Langley Memorial Hospital to have their baby.

The "diversion," as Fraser Health is calling it, will be in place for six days, ending Feb. 14.

Fraser Health spokeswoman Jacqueline Blackwell says the two obstetricians who usually work out of Ridge Meadows are both away unexpectedly.

"It's an unusual circumstance. They both had personal emergency situations that are taking them out of the hospital," she said.

Approximately 700 babies are born every year at Ridge Meadows Hospital. (Fraser Health)

Blackwell says general practitioners and midwives who work in the Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows area have been advised of the diversion so the birth plans for women who are expecting in the next few days can be altered.

Langley Memorial is 24 kilometres away from Ridge Meadows Hospital, approximately a 30-minute drive depending on traffic.

The maternity diversion does not affect urgent care situations requiring 911 assistance or a visit to the emergency department.

Approximately 700 babies are born at Ridge Meadows hospital every year.