Richmond votes to keep status quo on ALR farm house size, adds option for 2nd dwelling
Maximum size will remain at 10,764 sq. ft., while 2nd homes can be 3,229 sq. ft.
Richmond City Council voted Monday night to stick with current size limits for farm homes, but added the right to build a secondary home.
It means the maximum size for the main house on a property will remain at 10,764 square feet. Secondary dwellings of up to 3,229 square feet will be allowed on properties of more than 20 acres (eight hectares) without the need for rezoning.
At the end of the meeting, which continued past midnight, council voted six to three in favour of maintaining the status quo and adding the secondary dwelling, with Mayor Malcom Brodie and councillors Carol Day and Harold Steves voting against.
Many at the meeting spoke in favour of reducing house sizes in order to stop farmland from being turned into estates for huge homes with only nominal farming.
But many from the farming community spoke in favour of keeping the current size limits, saying they needed the large homes to house multiple generations living together and keep their farms financially viable.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.