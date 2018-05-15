Richmond votes to keep status quo on ALR farm house size, adds option for 2nd dwelling

Richmond City Council voted Monday night to stick with current size limits for farm homes, but added the right to build a secondary home.

It means the maximum size for the main house on a property will remain at 10,764 square feet. Secondary dwellings of up to 3,229 square feet will be allowed on properties of more than 20 acres (eight hectares) without the need for rezoning.

At the end of the meeting, which continued past midnight, council voted six to three in favour of maintaining the status quo and adding the secondary dwelling, with Mayor Malcom Brodie and councillors Carol Day and Harold Steves voting against.

Homes upwards of 20,000 square feet in size are found across farmland in Richmond, B.C. (Tina Lovgreen/CBC)

Many at the meeting spoke in favour of reducing house sizes in order to stop farmland from being turned into estates for huge homes with only nominal farming.

But many from the farming community spoke in favour of keeping the current size limits, saying they needed the large homes to house multiple generations living together and keep their farms financially viable.