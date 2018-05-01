Richmond homicide victims identified

Investigators have identified the man and the woman who were killed in a double homicide in Richmond on Monday.

The bodies of 36-year-old Keri Smith and 37-year-old Terrence Peter Smith were found in an Eckersley Road home just after 2:30 a.m. PT.

IHIT, in a news release, said the pair was known to police and their deaths are believed to be targeted.

Cpl. Frank Jang said police believe the killings happened inside the house, which is near a park and a school.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Tipline at 1-877-551-4448 or ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

With files from Belle Puri