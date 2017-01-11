A 21-year-old man is dead after what police are calling a targeted shooting in Richmond Tuesday night.

RCMP say Calvin Chi Hang Zhao was shot near the corner of Ash Street and Granville Avenue while in his black SUV just before 9:30 p.m. PT.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has now taken over the investigation.

Cpl. Meghan Foster with IHIT says Zhao was known to police but wouldn't say if the shooting was gang-related.

She says they are looking for help from the public in finding a suspect.

"From some of the investigation that we've conducted, we've identified a suspect vehicle," said Foster.

"We're still trying to determine the make and model of the vehicle, but it's been described as a white SUV that fled the scene at the time of the shooting."

Foster says the area where the shooting took place is a quiet, residential neighbourhood in Richmond.

"It's areas like that where public displays of violence are concerning to us and that's why we need anybody with information to contact us."

Foster says IHIT members have spoken to witnesses and pulled security footage from nearby cameras.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.