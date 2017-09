Police say a shooting Monday morning that killed one man was likely not a random act.

Richmond RCMP say officers were called to the 7500 block of Bridge Street after a report of a shooting just after 3 a.m. PT.

A man was found at the scene. He died of his injuries.

Police say the area will be cordoned off "for a significant amount of time" as they investigate the scene.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team is working with Richmond RCMP on the matter.