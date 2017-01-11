The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has been called out to Richmond after a man was found dead after a shooting late Tuesday night.

An RCMP officer on scene said that the shooting happened in the 6500-block of Ash Street near Granville Avenue around 9:30 p.m. PT.

In a statement, Cpl. Dennis Hwang with Richmond RCMP said that a man was found dead inside an SUV after officers responded to multiple reports of shots fired in the area.

He also said the shooting does not appear to be random and that IHIT is now leading the investigation.

The area will be closed for some time as police gather evidence.