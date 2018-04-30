Skip to Main Content
RCMP discover 2 bodies in Richmond home after reports of gunfire

RCMP discover 2 bodies in Richmond home after reports of gunfire

Richmond RCMP are investigating the deaths of two people found in a home after reports of gunfire early Monday morning.

'The deaths do not appear to be random,' police say

Investigators found two bodies inside 6631 Eckersley Road on Monday. (Belle Puri/CBC)

Police were called to a residence in the 6600-block of Eckersley Road after 2:30 a.m. PT, where they found the two bodies, according to a press release.

"The deaths do not appear to be random," the release said.

The crime scene has been cordoned off while the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team investigate with RCMP.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the IHIT Tipline at 1-877-551-4448 or ihittipline@rcmp-grc.gc.ca, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

