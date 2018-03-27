Man convicted of murdering his 62-year-old mother with an axe in her Richmond home

A 38-year-old man has been convicted of using an axe to kill his mother in her Richmond home nearly three years ago.

Darwin Lescano was found guilty in B.C. Supreme Court Tuesday of the second-degree murder of his 62-year-old mother, Redelma Belisario, according to a statement from the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.

"This was a tragic case and our heartfelt sympathy goes out to the family of Ms. Belisario," IHIT spokesperson Cpl. Frank Jang said in a statement.

During the trial, the Crown said Belisario suffered 15 to 20 chop wounds from an axe. Belisario was found dead on her living room floor on May 19, 2015.

Prosecutors said that eight days before Belisario was killed, Lescano ordered an axe online and had it delivered to his father's house.

A Crown lawyer told the jury the same type of axe was found in the living room and contained the DNA of both Lescano and his mother.

Belisario and her son were described during the trial as having a turbulent history.

IHIT arrested and charged him with the crime in June 2015.

Lescano will be sentenced at a later date.