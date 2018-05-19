Richmond approves contentious modular housing project

City councillors in Richmond, B.C., have approved a contentious proposal to build temporary housing for homeless people for the next five years.

The project, slated for 7300 Elmbridge Way in the Brighouse neighbourhood just off Westminster Highway, aims to provide 40 units of supportive housing and includes two meals a day, life-skills training and access to health services.

In a written statement, a city spokesperson said council voted Friday night to negotiate the lease with BC Housing for the city-owned property.

RainCity Housing will operate the facility once city staff negotiate the terms of the agreement and report back to council.

The spokesperson said staff will also seek more permanent affordable housing solutions in Richmond.

According to the Richmond Poverty Response Committee, Richmond's homeless population has gone up 84 per cent in the last homeless count.

A group of residents called the 7300 Group has opposed the project because of what they called a lack of transparency and consultation.

Ivan Pak, a spokesperson for the group, previously told CBC News there were too many unknowns about the project and how it will be operated.

Pak said his group wants to help homeless people but since this is the first such project for the city, they didn't want it to be rushed.

