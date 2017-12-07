A Richmond man has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his wife in what Crown lawyers called "a case of extreme domestic violence."

On May 4, 2014, the body of Jin Jenna Cheng was found with multiple stab wounds in the hallway outside the apartment where she lived with her husband, (James) Jian Hua Wu.

Wu was found next to her body — along with a bloody cleaver — and was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

His first trial began in September 2016 in Vancouver, but the jury was unable to reach a verdict and a hung jury was declared. A second trial in front of a new jury began in September 2017.

Wu was eventually found guilty of second-degree murder.

On Dec. 6, he was sentenced to life in prison and will not be eligible for parole for 12 years.

In addition, Wu was ordered to provide a sample of his DNA for the national databank and was prohibited from possessing firearms for life.

With files from Farrah Merali