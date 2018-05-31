Richmond man charged with kidnapping, sexual assault and impersonating an officer

A 42-year-old Richmond man is facing charges seven charges, including kidnapping and sexual assault with a Taser, after a distraught woman escaped from a residence in the 3000 block of Jesmond Avenue where she was being held captive.

Richmond RCMP says Cheng Ian Huang surrendered peacefully Wednesday three hours after police surrounded the residence he was in.

Huang is charged with one count each of kidnapping, assault, assault with a weapon, sexual assault using a Taser, possession of a firearm without a permit, impersonating a police officer and uttering a threat.

According to police, a frantic young woman approached a person in a vehicle around 8:30 in the morning, alleging she had been assaulted and held hostage. The woman was transported to Dixon Elementary School and was met by Richmond RCMP.

A hold and secure protocol was put in place briefly at the school.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the General Investigation Section (GIS) of the Richmond RCMP at 604-278-1212 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).