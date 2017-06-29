Vancouver police have made an arrest in connection with a suspicious death at a wedding earlier this year that has now become Vancouver's 10th homicide of the year.

Police arrested 28-year-old Aneil Sanghera of Richmond Wednesday and charged him with manslaughter.

Originally, police believed 41-year-old Pardeep "Terry" Dulay died of natural causes at a South Vancouver wedding celebration in mid-April.

The Richmond resident was found dead by party guests on the night of April 15 at the Fraserview Hall.

Now, detectives from the VPD's Major Crime Section have determined Dulay was involved in a physical altercation just before his death.

Sanghera is currently in police custody and is expected to appear in court Thursday afternoon.

Police say the two men knew each other.