Police identify man found dead on Richmond, B.C. dirt road
IHIT described Gregory Joseph Scuby as well known to police
Police have released the identity of a body found in an isolated part of Richmond, B.C. Thursday morning.
The Integrated Homicide Investigation team says the body belonged to 42-year-old Gregory Joseph Scuby of Richmond.
Police say they are still trying to determine a motive in his death, which has been ruled a homicide.
IHIT described Scuby as well known to police.
Scuby's body, police said, was discovered by a passerby Thursday morning on Dyke Road, near the north end of the Massey Tunnel.
On Friday, police asked anyone with information on Scuby's death to come forward.
