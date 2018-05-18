Police identify man found dead on Richmond, B.C. dirt road

Police have released the identity of a body found in an isolated part of Richmond, B.C. Thursday morning.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation team says the body belonged to 42-year-old Gregory Joseph Scuby of Richmond.

Police say they are still trying to determine a motive in his death, which has been ruled a homicide.

IHIT described Scuby as well known to police.

Scuby's body, police said, was discovered by a passerby Thursday morning on Dyke Road, near the north end of the Massey Tunnel.

On Friday, police asked anyone with information on Scuby's death to come forward.