Police identify man found dead on Richmond, B.C. dirt road

The Integrated Homicide Investigation team says the body belonged to 42-year-old Richmond man Gregory Joseph Scuby.

IHIT described Gregory Joseph Scuby as well known to police

Police says Gregory Joseph Scuby, 42, was found dead in Richmond Thursday. (Integrated Homicide Investigation Team)

Police have released the identity of a body found in an isolated part of Richmond, B.C. Thursday morning.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation team says the body belonged to 42-year-old Gregory Joseph Scuby of Richmond.

Police say they are still trying to determine a motive in his death, which has been ruled a homicide.

IHIT described Scuby as well known to police.

Scuby's body, police said, was discovered by a passerby Thursday morning on Dyke Road, near the north end of the Massey Tunnel.

On Friday, police asked anyone with information on Scuby's death to come forward.

