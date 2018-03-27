Long debate but no decision on mansion size limits on Richmond, B.C., farmland

After nearly three hours of debate Monday night, Richmond city council decided to delay its decision on whether there should be further restrictions on the size of homes that are built on farmland.

The city introduced rules last year that limit the size of homes on ALR land to 10,763 square feet.

After hearing from dozens of speakers on whether the maximum allowable size should be as low as 5,382 square feet, council decided it needed more information.

"It's a long night to get nowhere," said Coun. Carol Day.

"I think that we're ready to make a decision, but, apparently, the councillors, in majority, voted not to."

It was standing room only at Richmond City Hall on Monday night. (Dillon Hodgin/CBC)

The debate

Groups such as Richmond Farmwatch argue that mansions on ALR land are allowing speculators to dramatically drive up the price of farmland in the city.

The group says developers are buying parcels of agricultural land, which is comparatively cheap compared to property that is zoned residential.

John Roston with the organization says developers then get permits from the city to build large homes.

He says once the developers have a permit, they're free to market the property as a luxury estate, so they can flip it for a massive profit.

"We're talking about regulating non farmers — the people who are talking about buying up farmland who don't intend to farm it and are buying these monstrosities," he said.

"Since Jan. 1, there have been 16 applications, which have an average house size of 9,910 square feet."

Laura Gillanders with the group says the city's current rules are woefully inadequate.

"It's basically a green light for speculation," she said.

Farmer Ben Dhiman looks on as council debates size limits for homes on ALR land. (Dillon Hodgin/CBC)

'It doesn't matter'

Many of the farmers in attendance say it's unfair for the city to introduce new regulations only to change them months later.

"There is a misconception about this that farmers aren't really farmers. We're just buying land and holding it as an investment," said second generation farmer Humraj Kallu.

"My father has been here for over 50 years and not once did he think of selling."

Ben Dhiman, who has also been farming in Richmond for two generations, says council should spend more time monitoring how the rules affect farmers before any decisions are made.

"We continually keep getting asked how many of these families actually have extended families living in them," said Ben Dhiman, a second generation Richmond farmer.

"The answer is it doesn't matter. If someone has worked their whole life to build their own home, no one has the right to tell them what kind of house they need."

Council directed city staff to study the issue and report back to them at a later date.