B.C. government takes step forward on new tower for Richmond hospital

The provincial government has announced a key step in getting Richmond Hospital a new acute care tower.

A concept plan has been approved by the government, allowing it to move forward on a business plan and budget for the facility, likely to be approved sometime in 2019.

"Richmond's population is growing quickly and is also aging, and we are aware that people have been waiting for a long time for a new hospital tower," said Health Minister Adrian Dix in a statement.

"That's why we're proud to have taken decisive action very shortly after receiving the updated concept plan in early 2018.

A new chapter for Richmond Hospital is now underway as we proceed with preparing the business plan, which is one of the final steps before construction commences."

It's estimated the business plan will take 12 to 18 months to complete.

Richmond Hospital opened in 1966, but the acute tower has not received significant upgrades since, while the population of the municipality has more than doubled.