Richmond townhouse fire kills 1

One person has died after a fire in a townhouse complex in Richmond, B.C., on Monday evening.

A city spokesperson said in a release that the fire, on Springmont Drive in the Steveston neighbourhood, was reported around 6 p.m. PT Monday.

Flames were seen rising from the townhome and an occupant was found lying in the front yard suffering second-degree burns.

The occupant was taken to hospital but died from their injuries. Their name is not being revealed until next of kin are notified.

The city said flames were contained to the lone unit and there were no other injuries.

Other residents of the complex have been able to return their homes.