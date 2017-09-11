Staff with the City of Richmond is recommending the current approach to dealing with English on commercial signs be formalized into a written policy.

After months of debate, councillors will vote Monday night on whether to adopt a policy that encourages signs to be at least 50 per cent English.

It means the city will continue to have no bylaws regulating language on signs.

The city says a bylaw is not necessary, because "the educational approach to encouraging the use of 50 percent English on signs regulated by the City of Richmond has been 100 percent effective for all business signs," according to a staff report.

Encouragement vs. requirement

A bylaw regulating language on signs was rejected in 2013 and 2015, but in June, council voted 5-4 on drafting a new bylaw, which would have enforced a 50 per cent English rule.

It would have also included the city hiring a full-time sign inspector.

Richmond legal council expressed concern it could violate the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms by infringing on freedom of expression, and council eventually decided not to vote on it, opting instead for more study.

Now, two of the councillors who voted in favour of a bylaw say they're supporting the new encouragement motion, because it strikes the right balance.

"Fifty-fifty is straightforward, and we can go from there, and, hopefully, it's a compromise, and I think it continues to help us have a harmonious community," said Bill McNulty, who introduced the bylaw amendment.

"We really do try and use the education and communication tool. We've been so successful with the carrot, we don't need the stick," said Carol Day.

She said while she would have preferred a bylaw, she trusts staff to effectively work with the policy as outlined.

"If we don't get this right, we're going to really do our citizens a disservice ... we have to take this seriously, and we have to create an inclusive society, and this is one way we could do that."