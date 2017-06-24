Glow-in-the-dark coins are lighting up Canadians' pocket change and making headlines internationally.

The Royal Canadian Mint released the new toonie a few weeks ago and there are now three million of the coins circulating to commemorate Canada's 150th anniversary.

The two brothers behind the new design, both from Richmond, B.C., joined CBC's guest host of On The Coast, Gloria Macarenko, to talk about the distinctive coin.

Neither brother is an artist or designer by profession; Stephen Hsia is a litigation lawyer and Timothy is a doctor. The key to winning the design contest, Stephen said, was capturing something "quintessentially Canadian."

"On the bottom half of the coin, you have two paddlers in a northern lake and they are surrounded by a horizon full of trees," Stephen said. "The top half of the coin is the light display of the northern lights."

He held up an example of the coins and pointed out the vivid blue and aquamarine sky that lights up in the dark.

Brothers Stephen (left) and Timothy Hsia (right) were awarded a $2,000 cheque, a trip to Ottawa for two and the special edition set of coins for their winning design. (Timothy and Stephen Hsia)

A design for all Canadians

Timothy said that they first heard about the contest from a flyer in an elevator. The two brothers had always enjoyed drawing together, he said, and wanted to collaborate on a project.

He said it was important for them to choose a design that would appeal to all Canadians and would fit on the small face of a coin.

"We thought to ourselves, 'What would be a Canadian wonder that all Canadians from coast to coast to coast could appreciate?'" he said. "We came up with the idea of the northern lights because this is a light display that shines most gloriously in our skies and we wanted to create something simple [that would fit]."

To hear the interview with Timothy and Stephen, click on the audio link below:

Timothy and Stephen were awarded a cash prize for their design and given a tour of Royal Canadian Mint.

"This past May, my brother and I got to tour the mint — kind of like Charlie and the Chocolate Factory with all the other winners — and saw where our coins are made," said Timothy.

The glowing design is displayed on 10 million toonies: some are circulating through pockets and cashier tills and others are available for purchase from the Royal Canadian Mint as part of the special 150th anniversary collection.

With files from On The Coast.