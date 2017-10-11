RCMP have confirmed the identity of a man whose body was found with gunshot wounds Tuesday in Richmond B.C., as a 30-year-old from Surrey B.C.

Investigators say Ibrahim Amjad Ibrahim was known to police and had gang associations.

Police believe he was a victim of a targeted shooting, according to a Richmond RCMP news release.

But detectives are not yet confirming the killing was gang-related, as they do not have enough facts.

Police are urging witnesses who were near the parking lot overnight, Oct. 9, at Garden City Park to talk to them.

"This is yet another life that has been lost too soon. It is a reminder that if you are involved in or associated to criminal activity, then you are not immune to its inherent dangers," said Cpl. Frank Jang of the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

The man's body was discovered Tuesday morning after officers responded to a report of a body near Garden City Road and Granville Avenue at around 4:30 a.m. PT.