Police in Richmond, B.C., say a man's body was discovered Tuesday morning and his death appears suspicious and targeted.

In a statement, Richmond RCMP said officers responded to a report of a body near Garden City Road and Granville Avenue at around 4:30 a.m. PT.

They say the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the investigation and is "working in close partnership" with Richmond RCMP.

IHIT tweeted that an update would be given Wednesday.