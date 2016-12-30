A Richmond animal sanctuary is looking for donations to help with the care of a pit bull that was severely burned a week before Christmas.

The Richmond Animal Protection Society says the dog, named Isabelle, suffered second-degree burns after her owner's trailer caught fire Dec. 20.

Those taking care of Isabelle says she is in constant pain and requires constant care due to the severity of her burns. (Eyal Lichtmann/RIchmond Animal Protection Society )

The dog owner was fine, but the sanctuary's CEO, Eyal Lichtmann, says the organization stepped in when it found out the owner was homeless and didn't have the means to help her pet.

"We immediately rushed Isabelle to the overnight emergency care where she received care," he said.

The dog's injuries were so severe, he says they eventually had to turn her over to the Richmond Animal Hospital for 24-hour care.

"Her situation is critical," said veterinarian Dr. Krysia Chipperfield.

"She has burns to about 90 per cent of her face and burns along her abdomen, her sides as well as her thorax."

She says the hospital is giving the animal antibiotics, intravenous fluids and frequently changing her dressings.

Despite being in constant pain, the veterinarian says Isabelle is sweet-natured and has allowed the hospital to do what it needs.

The trailer Isabelle and her owner were living in burned down a week before Christmas. (Eyal Lichtmann/Richmond Animal Protection Society)

Vet bills adding up

All of the care has added up to hefty bills — approximately $500 per day — for the animal sanctuary.

Lichtmann says the financial ramifications are secondary to saving Isabelle's life because she means "everything" to her owner.

But he's hoping others who are passionate about animals will chip in.

"This could have a huge impact on our financial situation," he said.

The sanctuary has set up an online fundraiser.

In one day, he says the group has already received about $1,000 in donations.