Richmond City Council is asking Transport Canada to cancel the Vancouver International Airport's application for a third runway.

The Vancouver Airport Authority — which operates YVR located in the city of Richmond — currently has two parallel runways and another shorter crosswind runway that is used in exceptional circumstances like emergencies or shifting weather.

It has a long-term plan for a proposed third parallel runway at the airport. The plans require a change to the federal airport zoning regulations in the city.

Airport zoning regulations — rules that ensure aircraft can operate safely — are set by Transport Canada and they supercede local zoning rules.

This means that Richmond's disapproval alone cannot stop Transport Canada but it might influence their final decision.

Changes could have adverse affects: mayor

Richmond Mayor Malcolm Brodie says the airport shouldn't unilaterally proceed with its application without consulting residents and property owners in the area.

"There is no valid reason for pushing these changes through without due proper process, particularly given that the proposed runway is not anticipated to be built for decades," he said.

While the third runway may not be constructed for decades, Brodie said the zoning regulations could come into effect much sooner.

Brodie says he's concerned the changes will mean reductions of building heights within parts of Richmond City Centre contrary to existing local and regional plans. The changes, he said, could impact property owners who have made significant investments to pre-planned projects.

"It can very substantially affect these properties," he said. "If you're talking about a major development site [and] you're now cutting off a few floors of a building, you can imagine that the finances are a very significant factor."

The mayor says he's also concerned about the potential noise and safety impact.

Runway not coming for decades

In a statement, the Vancouver Airport Authority said the application for zoning is merely "a first step in protecting for its future runway options," and it is following the procedure set out by Transport Canada.

It also says if it does decide to build a third parallel runway, "a lengthy and comprehensive multi-year process of environmental, noise, community and construction consultation will take place."

The authority reiterated its commitment to "transparent and ongoing dialogue with the communities we serve."

With files from Deborah Goble