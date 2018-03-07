A Maple Ridge, B.C., man has been charged with faking relationships to steal thousands from a number of people — and RCMP say there may be more victims.

Reza Moeinian, 37, allegedly dated victims for months to gain their trust and build "a deep romantic" bond under a fake name and a fake title as a foreign businessman.

He's accused of signing victims up for credit cards and lines of credit once he had their trust, only to completely drain them for himself.

Moeinian has been charged with two counts of fraud over $5,000, one count of theft over $5,000 and one count of causing someone to use a forged document.

Investigators looking for more victims

Coquitlam RCMP released his photo because they believe there may be more victims of the "romance fraud."

Moeinian is described as five feet eight inches tall, with a slim build and weighing 135 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone who thinks they may have been a victim is asked to call their local police.

Those in Anmore, Belcarra, Coquitlam or Port Coquitlam should call the RCMP non-emergency line at 604-945-1550 and ask for Const. Alex Bojic, quoting file number 2017-17634.

Cpl. Michael McLaughin said investigators "want to reassure potential victims that police will never release their identity."

Moeinian remains in custody. He's scheduled to appear in court on Monday.