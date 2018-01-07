Revelstoke Search and Rescue are looking for two men on Boulder Mountain after they failed to return from snowmobiling Saturday afternoon.

Taylor Dumonceaux, 24, and Andrew Macleod, 24, both from Kelowna, rented snowmobiles from a local rental company to go sledding on the mountain, a popular snowmobiling destination about four kilometres west of the town of Revelstoke.

The RCMP were alerted to the fact the two men had failed to return at the arranged time around 4:30 p.m. PT on Saturday and rescuers began searching shortly after.

Boulder Mountain, 4 kilometres west of the town of Revelstoke, is a popular snowmobiling destination. (Chris Armstrong/file)

Police say there was no known last location for the snowmobilers, although they received a tip that the two men were in an area of the mountain named the Toilet Bowl.

Their car was still in the parking lot and family had not heard from them.

Police say the two are not experienced sledders, although they had rented a flare kit and avalanche pack. They likely had no food, water or overnight equipment. Attempts to locate them through cell phone pings have been unsuccessful.

The temperature on the mountain is around -4C today and was below freezing overnight.

Search and rescue teams have shut down snowmobile access to the mountain today to better search the area. RCMP say this has been a successful strategy in the past.

Rescuers will be heading out on sled and helicopter to search the mountain.

Revelstoke is approximately 650 kilometres northeast of Vancouver and 400 kilometres west of Calgary.