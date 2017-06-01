A road painter in Revelstoke, B.C., is getting a very public spelling lesson after accidentally mixing up the stencils for a school sign.

Social media posts mocking the misspelling popped up before the paint was dry on the SCOHOL sign on the pavement out front of Columbia Park Elementary school Tuesday.

The city's manager of operations told the media the mistake was made when the contractor accidently flipped the middle of three stencils used to create the word.

The three stencils have two letters each: SC, HO and OL.

Local media has reported the sign was expected to be corrected Wednesday.