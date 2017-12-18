RCMP in Revelstoke, B.C., are investigating a possible attempted child abduction in the area of Columbia Park Elementary School.

Police said at around 9 a.m. PT Monday, a 12-year-old girl was approached by an unknown man while she was walking on Nelson Crescent.

Cpl. Thomas Blakney said the girl described the man as "First Nations looking, driving a small newer, black, four-door car."

In a statement, police said the girl reported the man drove up and told her he was there on her mother's behalf to drive her home. The man got out of the vehicle, and the girl declined the offer and ran toward her house.

Police warn kids to travel in groups

"The 12-year-old girl is commended for not engaging in a conversation with a stranger and running away," said Cpl. Blakney.

"Revelstoke RCMP recommends youths travel in groups to and from school, if possible ... and report any suspicious activity to an adult and the police."

The man is described as being approximately five feet 11 inches tall, 30 to 40 years old, wearing a black jean jacket and black hooded sweater underneath with the hood up.

Police said the car may have also had a circular sticker on the rear window on the drivers' side.