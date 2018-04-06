The owner of the Revelstoke Petting Zoo is facing 24 counts of animal cruelty following a raid on his property last summer by the B.C. SPCA.

During the July raid, special constables seized 15 animals from the property belonging to James Richard Bruvall: one dead pig, three live pigs, five horses, two mini-horses, a lamb, an alpaca, a goat and a peacock.

According to the SPCA, the animals were suffering from a lack of food, shelter and veterinary care.

"We are very pleased that charges have been approved against Mr. Bruvall, as this is a very sad case where profits were clearly placed before the welfare of the animals in his care," said B.C. SPCA spokesman Marcie Moriarty in statement on Friday morning.

"This individual was running a petting zoo and trail riding company using compromised animals and allowing them to suffer."

Goat seeks home

Moriarty noted that all but one of the animals have been adopted into new homes.

"We are still looking for a home for the goat, but we are hopeful that a new guardian will be found soon."

Bruvall had disputed the seizure and adoption of his animals by filing an appeal with the B.C. Farm Industry Review Board, which is responsible for hearing such cases. His appeal was denied by board chair John Les in October.

According to one local news report, the petting zoo was only opened about a month before the raid that shut it down.

CBC reached out to Bruvall for comment but had not heard back from him at the time of publication.

No date has been set for a trial yet, but if convicted, Bruvall faces a maximum sentence of up to five years in jail, a $75,000 fine and up to a lifetime ban on owning animals, according to Moriarty.