Revelstoke could soon be home to the largest outdoor playground in Canada: the B.C. government has just approved a new adventure park to be located 10 kilometres outside the city.

The Revelstoke Adventure Park will feature ziplines, bungee jumping, fishing, canoeing, mountain biking, rock climbing and horseback riding. There will also be onsite camping, including an RV park and yurts.

"We're talking a real well-rounded adventure park," said Revelstoke Mayor Mark McKee.

At 321 hectares, the park will be more than nine times the size of Disneyland.

The Revelstoke Adventure Park is expected to be completely open and operational within the next five years. (Rob Buchanan)

Mckee says the new destination is expected to significantly boost tourism.

"It's the thousands of people that will be looking towards Revelstoke for adventure tourism and coming here and spending their holidays and having a great time."

Construction is set to begin this spring. McKee estimates that first phase of the park will open in the spring of 2018, and the next three phases will come on stream over the next four to five years.

McKee says once the project is complete, roughly 250 employees will be employed by the park.

The project has been in the works for 10 years.

"It's taken a long time to get here but it's an incredible feeling," said Revelstoke Adventure Park CEO Jason Roe.

The park is a joint venture between local Revelstoke company Black Tie Properties and Northland Properties, which runs Revelstoke Mountain Resort.

Roe says $10 million has already been invested in the project — an amount that could reach $100 million when all is said and done. ​

With files from Daybreak South