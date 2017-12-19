A retaining wall collapsed onto a busy Victoria street this morning and forced the evacuation of an adjacent apartment building.

The roughly two-metre-high wall extended in front of a three-storey walk-up building on Oak Bay Avenue at the junction with Fort Street and Pandora Avenue.

Witness Ricky de Souza said he was right next to the wall when the rocks and mud crashed down.

"I was driving and I just heard a boom right beside my car," de Souza said. "It was loud and all of a sudden I couldn't see anything and something was hitting my car."

De Souza first thought it was an earthquake or construction accident. Shaken, he parked his car nearby and called 911, then approached the site to ensure no one was hurt, and began directing traffic.

Wasn't a MVI but rather a retaining wall that has collapsed. We're working with @CityOfVictoria and @VictoriaFire730 Traffic is closed Eastbound on Oak Bay Ave #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/hsjDCNYO8Y — @vicpdcanada

Vince Cullen, a Battalion Chief for the Victoria Fire Department, said seven or eight residents of the apartment building above the retaining wall were at home and were asked to leave by police.

A Victoria Police dog has been called in to ensure no one is trapped under the debris.

"We're not going to move any material away until we're comfortable there's nobody underneath there," Cullen said.

Engineers will then advise on whether debris from the wall can be safely removed without further destabilizing the steep slope.

"We're not sure what the cause was," Cullen said. "With the rain, that probably had a little bit to do with it."