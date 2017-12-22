Want to avoid hours of toiling in the kitchen and piles of dirty dishes this Christmas?

Several restaurants in Metro Vancouver are offering traditional Christmas luncheons and dinners — so no need to dust off your turkey baster this year.

Here is a small sample of what's on offer.

Dockside Restaurant at the Granville Island Hotel, $84.95/$94.95.

There is still limited seating available for the Dockside Restaurant's Christmas brunch and dinner buffets.

Options include a cold seafood buffet in addition to regular Christmas fare.

https://t.co/uStDr9vrw2 Our Christmas Day buffets are filling up fast--don't miss out on these delicious celebrations! pic.twitter.com/8Pt782FESE — @eatDockside

Forage Restaurant at the Listel Hotel, $60.

Forage Restaurant on Robson Street is offering a prix fixe Christmas Dinner with seatings at 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The four-course menu includes roasted Fraser Valley turkey with all the trimmings and a spiced Okanagan apple galette with vanilla ice cream.

Hart House Restaurant, $75.

Hart House Restaurant, located on the shores of Deer Lake in Burnaby, is offering a three-course prix fixe dinner.

The menu includes Arctic char as a main course option, as well as steelhead croquettes and eggnog panna cotta.

Market by Jean-Georges at the Shangri-La Hotel, $108.

Market by Jean-Georges is still accepting reservations for the second seating of brunch on Christmas day and for parties of seven or more for Christmas dinner.

The menu for the latter features a four-course meal that includes Ross Down Farm turkey, salmon croquettes and winter squash salad.

Seasons in the Park, $75

Seasons in Queen Elizabeth Park is offering a four-course menu for Christmas dinner.

The menu includes tempura fried artichoke, wild mushroom ravioli and cranberry cheesecake as options.

The #view from here is just as good in the winter. Book your holiday lunch with us! #holidayparty #winter #holidaylunch pic.twitter.com/osxsotHNAC — @SeasonsInQEPark

Teahouse in Stanley Park, $79.

The Teahouse in Stanley Park is offering a five-course dinner on Christmas day that includes B.C. lingcod as an option (along with turkey and prime rib), as well as stuffed mushrooms or roast parsnip and potato soup.

White Spot Christmas charity luncheon

Why dine on turkey when you could grab a burger at White Spot's Christmas charity luncheon?

Lunch will be served at two locations: Richmond Centre and Kingsway at Knight Street.

Staff donate their time and tips to support local charities.