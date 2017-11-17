A family of six in Surrey has lost their home after flames ripped through the two storey complex early Friday morning.

Fire crews responded to a 9-1-1 call in the 13100 block of Sunridge place around midnight.

"The residents were awoken by a loud bang," said Surrey Fire Department Battalion Chief Reo Jerome.

"They found fire involved in a detached shed that was very close to the building and it quickly spread to the house."

It took firefighters more than an hour to control a blaze at home in Surrey Friday morning. (Shane MacKichan)

Jerome said the family was surprised at how quickly the flames moved.

"[We] heard the homeowners say something that we hear quite often, which is 'I can't believe how fast the fire spread'," he said.

The fire chief said the house is unstable is deemed a total loss.

Investigators said the fire is not considered suspicious at this time.

Early Friday morning fire crews in Surrey arrived to find heavy flames coming from a two-storey house. (Shane MacKichan)



