Food trucks, playgrounds, community gardens and even old railway cars form some of the ideas from 100 Vancouver residents for the city's Arbutus Greenway.

The old railway line runs along the eastside of Arbutus Street and West Boulevard for 8.5 kilometres between Fir Street and Milton Street.

It's part of 42 acres of land the city purchased from the Canadian Pacific Railway in March 2016.

Currently the path is mostly used by cyclists to commute north and south through Vancouver, but the plan is to make it a destination for residents seeking exercise, natural space and culture.

On Sunday, the city unveiled sketches from 100 residents, which show how they imagine the greenway.

A huge thank-you to all who participated in the #ArbutusGreenway Design Jam this weekend!

"We did want to get a citywide perspective, so of the 100 participants, all of them are from neighbourhoods across the city," said Lon LaClaire, Vancouver's director of transportation.

Everyone was asked to pitch unique ideas for what the finished greenway could look like. The sessions produced hundreds of sketches.

Illustrations show us what could be in store for the Arbutus Greenway at today's #design jam

"There are great opportunities to create places where people can gather — plazas, perhaps community gardens," said LaClaire.

Some imagined old CP trains along the greenway, others, places to shop and eat.

On Sunday, the public was invited to see what their fellow Vancouverites came up with and also share their own ideas.

The city has hired a team to assess all the designs and create a final scheme that will feature the most promising ideas.

The first draft won't be complete until the spring of 2018.

An incomplete intersection along Vancouver's Arbutus Greenway. (Jon Hernandez/CBC)

In the meantime, there are still several incomplete intersections along the route which some commuters say are making conditions unsafe.

The city says it is working to have crosswalk lights in place at the 12th Avenue and Broadway intersections by the end of 2017.