Residents anticipate fixes for hazardous highway in B.C. premier's riding

Sooke residents were hopeful Friday that a B.C. government announcement would bring solutions to the worst problems on twisty and accident-prone Highway 14.

The road, which is the only direct connection between Sooke and Greater Victoria, is in B.C. Premier John Horgan's home riding of Langford-Juan de Fuca.

"There have been many serious accidents and quite a few fatalities as well," David Evans, owner of The Stick in the Mud Coffeehouse in Sooke told On the Island host Gregor Craigie.

Evans, who is a member of the #DividedBy14 working group that has lobbied for improvements to the busy route, said the most recent fatal accident in December — in the Saseenos area near the elementary school — is among the trouble spots.

"On that same one-kilometre stretch there were also two other fatalities in the past few years," he said.

According to statistics from ICBC, there have been nearly 600 crashes in the past decade in which people have been injured or killed while driving between Colwood and Sooke.

Mike Hicks, a director with the Capital Regional District who owns a bed and breakfast in Sooke, said residents have been waiting a long time for safety improvements to the road.

B.C. Premier John Horgan, seen here at his home in Langford during the 2017 election campaign, says Highway 14 is "virtually beside my house.". (CBC)

"If it is raining and dark it's just terrible," Hicks said.

Evans said a few specific changes would go far in improving flow and safety on the road.

"It's a wonderful and very scenic road to drive for 250 days of the year, when it's clear and light out, but it's also a very scary white-knuckle road for very inexperienced drivers or someone who's not familiar with the area," he said.

Paved transit stops, pull-out lanes urged

"There are a few really simple quick and easy things we think the government should be doing," Evans said.

Those include better lighting at intersections. Some have no lights, and part of the road is dark, windy and crowded by trees.

He said paving transit stops would encourage more people to ride the bus, but also ease the transition into and out of traffic for buses.

Pull-outs for slow-moving vehicles, which were recently implemented on Highway 4 near Port Alberni, would also help, he said.

"There's no reason why a logging truck or a truck pulling a trailer should have 40 or 50 cars lined up behind it."

A long winding stretch of Highway 14 between Connie Road and Manzer Road is a particular concern, Evans said. "That's probably the windiest and the hilliest part, and it's only probably a couple of kilometres long."

"We recognize that probably can't be addressed immediately, but we're sure hoping they're going to study that and maybe have a long-term plan to get that area straightened out," Evans said.

