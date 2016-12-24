The release of two rescued young trumpeter swans had to be delayed on Friday due to lousy weather conditions.

According to staff at the Wildlife Rescue Association of B.C., the swans were found emaciated when they didn't quite make it to their destination after a migration from the far North.

"We like to have ideal weather conditions to release our patients. We want to give them the best circumstances we can, in order for them to survive better in the wild," said Janelle VanderBeek, rescue coordinator at the Wildlife Rescue Association.

Vanderbeek said the falling rain and snow wasn't ideal, so the rescue group will try again next week.

The release couldn't come soon enough for staff and volunteers who have had their hands full with a record number of rescued trumpeter swans this year, along with a surge in other wintertime bird rescues.

"We've had about 12 swans in so far this year, which is quite a few more than last year. I believe last year, in the same time period we had about five," said VanderBeek.

"Most of the swans we're getting this year are young swans, so they're first or second year trumpeter swans that have come — they've done their migration, they've come from Alaska or farther north."

"They've crash landed before their final destination, which tends to be Richmond, Ladner, Abbotsford, somewhere in there."

A rescued trumpeter swan gets tube fed at the Wildlife Rescue Association of B.C. facility in Burnaby. (Paul Steeves/Wildlife Rescue Association of B.C.)

VanderBeek said five swans, including the one that was found stuck in a pit at a construction site, have already been released.

The rescue coordinator said the swans can be quite a handful for staff and volunteers. They're the heaviest birds that are native to B.C.

"It takes a bit of — not wrestling — but it takes someone who knows how to correctly handle them," said VanderBeek.

"With these guys, their wings are the threat. Their mouth is not so much — it's a nice flat surface that they try to bite you, but the wing slap is what you want to be worried about."

The rescue facility runs largely on volunteer work and donations, and it has a limited amount of space for big birds like swans.

"We'd love to get them out as soon as we can, as soon as they're healthy and as soon as it's in the animal's best interest.

VanderBeek said she hopes to get the two rehabilitated swans out before the new year.

