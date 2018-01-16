It's expected to take another four months before Surrey's 152nd Street overpass is fully repaired, the province has announced.

The concrete structure was damaged on Dec. 4 when an overheight truck slammed into it while heading north on Highway 99.

The ministry of transportation said Tuesday that extensive repairs are expected to begin in the coming weeks and will end some time in April.

The plan is to replace the girders that were damaged in the collision, and demolish and rebuild the bridge deck over the affected area. New girders are expected to arrive in February.

Meanwhile, the overpass is still closed to northbound traffic and the right northbound lane on Highway 99 is also blocked off.

Once the repairs are complete, the ministry plans to begin work on replacing the Bailey bridge on King George Boulevard.